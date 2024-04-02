Nation's top stories in March 2024

March was a month that saw the reintroduction of the Housing Levy on pay slips, the return of the Safari Rally to Naivasha and the tragic loss of student lives on our roads.

Here are the stories that made headlines in March:

1. Tragic road accidents

In March, Kenya experienced a series of tragic traffic accidents, sparking a national conversation about road safety. According to the NTSA, road accident fatalities rose by 7 percent, with 1,026 deaths from January to March 20, 2024, up from 959 in the same period last year.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki announced interventions by the Police Traffic Department, including operations targeting public service vehicles, in response to the accidents.

2. President Ruto signs the Affordable Housing Bill

President William Ruto signed the Affordable Housing Bill of 2023 into law on March 19 which brought back the housing levy deductions. The law mandates a 1.5 percent levy on gross income for all Kenyans in formal and informal sectors, with matching contributions from employers.

The Act provides for the establishment of the Affordable Housing Board, responsible for the management of the monies collected from the scheme. The board will be required to develop a five-year investment program and annual investment program, which shall be approved by both the cabinet and the parliament to guide the allocation of funds for the implementation of the housing projects.

3. Fertiliser Scandal

Kenya faced a major scandal involving the distribution of substandard fertiliser, raising concerns about the agricultural supply chain's integrity and regulatory oversight.

Documents tabled before the National Assembly Agriculture Committee by Kebs showed how SBL-Innovate Manufacturer Limited supplied substandard fertiliser dubbed ‘BL-GPC’ spanning over a year, prompting a nationwide outcry over potential impacts on agricultural output and food security.

Members of Parliament called for a special audit to investigate allegations of fake fertiliser across the country and whether Kebs officials colluded with those involved. Lawmakers also called for the resignation of high-ranking Kebs officials to allow for investigations.

The scandal has significantly affected Kenyan farmers, who were misled ahead of the planting season, leading to calls for accountability and improved oversight in the distribution chain.

4. Doctors' Strike

Kenya was gripped by a wave of protests led by doctors across the country. The demonstrations, which were organised by the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), were aimed at highlighting the government's neglect of doctors' welfare and security needs.

The protests began on March 1st but intensified on 21st with hundreds of Kenyan doctors taking to the streets. The doctors were demanding better pay and improved working conditions. The nationwide strike paralyzed health services at some government-run hospitals.

The doctors carried placards and chanted against the Kenyan government, saying it had failed to implement a raft of promises, including a collective bargaining agreement signed in 2017.

The government accused the doctors of refusing to compromise. In a tense eight-hour closed-door meeting that failed to end the strike, senior government officers and KMPDU officials attempted to negotiate a resolution. However, the talks broke down, and the doctors vowed to continue the strike until their demands were met.

5. Harambee Stars' Winning Streak in March 2024

March was a month of triumph for Kenya's national football team, the Harambee Stars, as they achieved a remarkable winning streak in the Four Nations Tournament held in Malawi.

The tournament, held from March 23 to March 26, featured teams from Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Kenya. The Harambee Stars kicked off their winning streak with a convincing 4-0 victory over Malawi in the semi-finals, showcasing strong teamwork and strategic play.

In the final match against Zimbabwe, the Harambee Stars faced initial challenges but made a remarkable comeback, securing a 3-1 victory. Captain Michael Olunga played a key role, scoring a hat-trick and increasing his international goal tally to 29 in 58 national team appearances.

The Harambee Stars' success in the Four Nations Tournament has bolstered their confidence as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June.

6. DJ Joe Mfalme arrested over death of DCI detective

The popular DJ was arrested alongside police officers based at Kikuyu police station over the death of DCI officer Felix Kitosi following an altercation after a minor car accident. Both the DJ and the detective were leaving a club and after Mr Kitosi’s car hit the DJ’s car, it is alleged that occupants of DJ Joe Mfalme’s car as well as police officers at the Kikuyu police station beat up the detective leaving him with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed. The DJ and six others were detained for 14 days to allow the police to conclude investigations.

7. Senegal elect Africa’s youngest elected president

Bassirou Diomaye Faye, 44, was elected by the majority during the March 24 elections. He became a topic of discussion owing to the fact that he had won the elections after being released from prison just 10 days prior. He is also among the few presidents who have more than one official wife which means Senegal will now have two first ladies.

8. The death of celebrated TV journalist Rita Tinina

The untimely demise of Rita Tinina on March 17 left the media fraternity mourning an icon who had inspired many. She was hailed as a humble, remarkable, passionate curator and storyteller who did her best to mentor young journalists. She was laid to rest on March 27 at her family home in Olokirikirai in Narok County.

9. Angela Okutoyi wins Kenya’s first tennis gold medal in 46 years

The 20 year old continues to show her prowess in the sport and in the African Games which were played in Accra, she emerged the women’s singles tennis champion. She beat Lamis Elhussein from Egypt to earn Kenya its first gold medal in tennis since 1978.She follows in the footsteps of Jane Davies-Doxzon and Susan Wakhungu who won gold and silver respectively in singles in 1978 in Algeria, Paul Wekesa (bronze in 1987 in Nairobi) and Saeed Cockar and Yashvin Shretta (bronze) in men’s doubles in 1965 in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

10. Safari Rally back in Naivasha