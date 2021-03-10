Nation reporter wins global health journalism award

Elizabeth Merab

Nation Media Group's Elizabeth Merab who has won this year's Global Universal Health Coverage award.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • In 2018, Ms Merab investigated and brought to light the story of a brain surgery mix-up, where doctors operated on the wrong patient at the Kenyatta National Hospital.
  • It has gone on record as the biggest blunder in a hospital in Kenya.

