Nation reporter among three journalists attacked in Kilifi

Three journalists based in Kilifi County were on Friday attacked and their work items vandalized.

The journalists, Maureen Ongala of Daily Nation and Elias Yaa and Daniel Peshu of Star Newspaper, were on field assignment reporting on a story where residents were protesting against Kilifi Governor Gideon Mungaro's administration employing two brothers from another county.

The residents had raised concern noting one of the brothers was fired from Marsabit County Government on allegations of corruption.

However, the demonstration turned chaotic as staffers from Kilifi County Government attacked them and even destroyed a camera belonging to Mr Yaa.

The journalists reported the matter to Kilifi Police Station under OB number 33/23/12/2022.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) condemned the attack calling for speedy investigations to be conducted and perpetrators prosecuted.

"The MCK has received reports of of the assault of three journalists based in Kilifi County while covering a protest against the County Government on December, 23. The council condemns the atrocious act eted against the journalists," read press statement released by the council.