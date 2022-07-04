Nation Media Group nominated for African Digital Media Awards
Nation Media Group has been nominated for the prestigious 2022 African Digital Media Awards which are organised by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers Wan-Ifra.
The awards ceremony will be held virtually on July 12 and 13, 2022.
Media organisations from five different countries made it to the shortlist which was released on Monday.
This year’s awards include Best News Website or Mobile Service, which nation.africa has been shortlisted for and will go head to head with Daily Maverick of South Africa and Tunisia’s Mangeons bien.
It also included four new categories, Best Newsletter, Best Use of Audio as an app, service or series, Best Gen Z initiative and Best Digital Advertising Project.
The following are this year’s finalists:
Best News Website or Mobile Service
https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/ - Daily Maverick, South Africa
https://www.mangeonsbien.com/ - Mangeons bien, Tunisia
https://nation.africa/kenya - Nation Media Group, Kenya
Best use of online video
“The exclusive story of Lindani Myeni” - Arena Holdings, South Africa
“No room to hide: Climate change in the Cape Winelands” - Food for Mzansi, South Africa
“The killer cop”, Rosemary Ndlovu - Tiso Blackstar, South Africa
Best data visualisation
Living on less than 5 dinars a day, mapping the poverty rate in Tunisia - Inkyfada, Tunisia
Getting to know: Vaccines - Media24, South Africa
Out of Order - a data journalism project by News24 - Media24, South Africa
Best in audience engagement
TimesLIVE on TikTok - Arena Holdings, South Africa
The shift to audience-centric journalism - Daily Maverick, South Africa
Open Parly ZW - Open Parly ZW, Zimbabwe
Pulse Instagram - Pulse, Nigeria
Best reader revenue initiative
Maverick Insider - Daily Maverick, South Africa
Propelling News24’s reader revenue product - Media24, South Africa
Netwerk24 Audiobooks | Exclusive audiobooks in Afrikaans - Netwerk24, South Africa
Best newsletter
First Thing by John Stupart - Daily Maverick, South Africa
The Wrap - explain.co.za, South Africa
MarkLives Premium - MarkLives.com, South Africa
LIFE - a lifestyle newsletter - Media24, South Africa
Best trust initiative
El Kul - BBC Media Action, Tunisia
African Fact Checking Alliance - Code for Africa, South Africa
Our Burning Planet - Daily Maverick, South Africa
Best use of audio
“What’s Crap on WhatsApp?” by Africa Check, Volume and the International Fact-Checking Network - Africa Check, South Africa
Don't Shoot the Messenger Season 3 - Daily Maverick, South Africa
My Only Story: Back to School - Media24, South Africa
Best Gen Z initiative
Health for Mzansi - Food for Mzansi, South Africa
DIB News - Maghreb Arabe Presse (Moroccan News Agency, MAP), Morocco
Ask Yourself Podcasts - Mail & Guardian, South Africa
Best digital advertising project
Pan-African Summit on Youth in Sustainable Agriculture - Food for Mzansi, South Africa
Business Insider and Nedbank's Behind the Business Headlines - Media24, South Africa
News24 and SA Pork Home Cook Heroes - Media24, South Africa