Nation Media Group's Pauline Ongaji named best science journalist in Kenya

Journalist Pauline Ongaji

Nation Media Group science journalist Pauline Ongaji.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • With 10 years of print journalism experience under her belt, Ms Ongaji has written insightful health and environment feature stories for the Daily Nation, Business Daily and Taifa Leo.

Nation Media Group’s bilingual science reporter Pauline Ongaji has been named the best journalist in Kenya, overall, in covering the prevention, management and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

