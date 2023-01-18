Nation Media Group journalist Leon Lidigu joins regional Aids council 

Nation Media Group journalist Leon Lidigu has been selected to join the Africa Reaching the End of Aids in Children and Youth by 2025 (Africa REACH) Leadership Council.

Africa REACH is a new continental project that was created in response to the urgent need to address issue of HIV/Aids among children and young people.

Mr Lidigu received the news through an official letter from the organisation’s chairperson and First Lady of Namibia Monica Geingos and will now be part of the leadership council, which will comprise 12-15 influential African voices who will be required to develop a strategy and work plan to drive momentum around African commitments to end HIV/Aids in children and youth.

“As a health system advocate and seasoned journalist championing change for children and young people, I warmly extend an invitation to you to join our Leadership Council.

This is an African-led and focused effort aimed at unifying and amplifying its strongest political and cultural forces to create true continental change and fulfil the promise of an AIDS-free generation in Africa.

The initiative seeks to bring together the most powerful elements of African political structures, cultural influence, and generational leadership to create a new action agenda around ending HIV/Aids in children,” ,the official letter reads in part.

“Further to an invitation to join the Leadership Council, we would be honored to have you join us at the official launching of the Africa REACH Initiative.

The launch is scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in the margins of the African Union Heads of State Summit on 18-19 February 2023.

"The Africa REACH launch will form part of the Organisation of Africa First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) 27t' General Assembly,” Namibia’s First Lady told Mr Lidigu.

This comes a few months after the journalist emerged third globally in the WHO/ICFJ Violence Against Children Reporting Contest 2022, where he submitted two stories.

One of the stories he had submitted to the contest was “Away from ARVs, I just want to die”, about teenagers in Nairobi who say that their parents violated their rights to know and deny them access to information by not disclosing that they were born with HIV/Aids.

The second story “Teen gives birth, blames lack of contraceptives”, was about a girl from Kibera aged 16, who is now raising a newborn child after being sexually violated by a 20-year-old man currently detained for marijuana possession.

The initiative is in collaboration effort between the Desmond Tutu Health Foundation and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric Aids Foundation.