Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

A Nation Media Group staff goes through Nation.Africa website on April 17, 2021. The website  has won two awards at the prestigious International Forum (iF) Design Award 2021.



By  Augustine Sang

Audience Engagement Producer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu said the awards are a confirmation of the company’s professionalism and capability to effectively compete at the global stage.

  • NMG Head of Development and Learning, Mr Churchill Otieno, underscored the great effort that it took to develop the winning design, with the pandemic presenting unforeseen challenges for the team at NMG and the designers.

Nation.Africa, the flagship news and content website of Nation Media Group, has won two awards at the prestigious International Forum (iF) Design Award 2021, also referred to in popular culture as “the Oscars of Design”.

