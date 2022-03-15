Nanyuki court’s ruling leaves British Army exposed to suits

Lolldaiga community from Laikipia

Lawyer Kelvin Kubai and members of the Lolldaiga community from Laikipia outside Nanyuki Law Courts on February 10, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
logo (13)

By  Mercy Mwende

Nation Media Group

The British Army is staring at a flood of lawsuits after a Nanyuki Court ruled that signing a defence contract with Kenya does not make it immune against prosecution.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.