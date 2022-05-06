Nandi Senator Cherargei apologises to magistrate

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei and his lawyer Duncan O’Kubasu on Thursday apologised to Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo for skipping the trial of a hate speech case against the politician. Both skipped the hearing on April 19, with no explanation.

Asking for forgiveness, both undertook to observe the rules and respect the court.

“I undertake to attend court at all times and observe the bail terms,” Mr Cherargei told the court.

For his part, Dr O’Kubasu regretted his conduct. The lawyer then undertook to adhere to legal ethics as he defends Mr Cherargei. But it is not over yet for Dr O’Kubasu as he has been summoned by High Court Judge Grace Nzioka to apologise over his utterances and conduct.

Dr O’Kubasu and Mr Cherargei also apologised to state prosecutor Alexander Muteti over their misbehaviour and utterances that demeaned prosecutors. Mr Muteti, a deputy director of public prosecutions, pardoned Dr O’Kubasu but asked the court to order him to observe the law as he undertakes his duties.

“I also urge this court to direct Dr O’Kubasu to notify us when he is proceeding before Justice Nzioka so that we can also be present,” said Mr Muteti.

Chief Magistrate Kagendo pardoned the two and cancelled a warrant of arrest that had been issued against the senator.

Mr Cherargei has been charged with ethnic contempt and incitement to violence. The lawmaker has denied that on August 17, at Kilibwoni Primary School in Nandi County, while addressing a public gathering, he uttered words aimed at stirring up ethnic hatred by the Kalenjin community against other communities.

The prosecution has said the words were calculated to incite violence against communities perceived to be opposing Deputy President William Ruto in his quest to become President in the August 9 elections.

The case will proceed on May 19 when the prosecution will close its arguments after calling its two last witnesses.