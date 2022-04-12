Nakuru City university students launch body to preach peace ahead of polls

University students in public and private institutions in Nakuru City have formed an association to preach peace ahead of the August 9 polls.

The association dubbed ' Fourth City Comrades Association ' will also incorporate students in tertiary institutions and other middle-level colleges residing in the rainbow county.

The association members are drawn from Egerton University, Kenyatta University, St Paul's University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), Mt Kenya University, Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Kenya Industrial Training Institute, Kabarak University, Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) among others.

According to one of the conveners Abiud Nyamongo Nyachiwa, the main objective of the association which was launched in Nakuru City on Sunday is "to build a network of like-minded comrades with a passion for learning and pursuing peace and consciousness to the law."

Create awareness

Mr Nyachiwa who is a fourth-year student at Mt Kenya University said that besides preaching peace, the association members have grand plans to create awareness among its members not to be involved in causing chaos and being used by politicians as tools of violence during and after the polls.

"Every electioneering year politicians have formed this bad habit of using comrades to cause chaos during and after the elections but this time around we're telling them enough is enough we shall not be used as a tool of violence instead we shall be in the forefront preaching peace in Nakuru City and beyond," said Mr Nyachiwa.

"As comrades, we shall advocate for peace, love and unity. Nakuru's recent elevation into a city, many activities will be held here and as comrades, we want to ensure there is enough peace for all including politicians so that they can do their vote hunting in peace," said Mr Nyachiwa who is a Fourth Year student taking Bachelor of Science.

He said Nakuru was an epicentre of the bloody 2007/2008 post-election violence and would not like a repeat of the same in the coming polls.

"We know what happened in Nakuru and we don't want to see bloodshed in a transition period when President Uhuru Kenyatta is completing his 10 years constitutional term in office," said Mr Nyachiwa.

Civic education

At the same time, the association also said it will conduct civic education for its members to curb the increasing drug abuse among students in institutions of higher learning which has seen many drop out of college.

Ms Irene Chepkemoi from Kabarak University urged the comrades to desist from being used as tools of violence during the electioneering period.

Mr Zacheus Olando from Kenyatta University said the association will also push for enhanced security and the creation of job opportunities for thousands of comrades who are unemployed in the city.

"There is a lot of insecurity in Nakuru City and one of our comrades was kidnapped. We want those in authority to ensure there is enough security for all the residents of Nakuru City," said Mr Olando.

Ms Beatrice Muigai from Kenyatta University who is also the association secretary said that its other objective is to create awareness among the members to make a wise decision on the ballot on August 9.