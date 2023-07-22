Naivasha hospital on the spot over claims 20 babies die every month at the facility

Revelations by a nurse that at least 20 babies have been dying every month at the Naivasha Level Four Hospital have caused an uproar, with stakeholders in Nakuru County calling for action.

The nurse, who works at the facility, told the County Assembly Health committee that they have been losing about 20 babies every month because of a lack of incubators and medication.

During a tour of the facility on Tuesday, the ward representatives further learned that up to four premature babies shared one incubator after the others broke down. Health workers interviewed said the equipment broke down months ago. They added that they received the last dispatch of medicines in November 2022.

Other shocking revelations included reports that the hospital was struggling to feed inpatients. “Besides the lack of medical equipment, we do not have enough staff. Suppliers have also pulled out because of non-payment for services rendered,” said a nurse who sought anonymity.

The hospital’s medical superintendent Benard Warui admitted that they owe suppliers more than Sh300 million but maintained that patients get a basic meal of maize and beans as they could not afford anything else.

“It is true we are facing challenges due to a financial crisis, but we are striving to improve services and hope that the assembly committee will help us on that,” said Dr Warui.

The assembly team grilled senior health department officials following a public outcry over poor services at the hospital. The department, however, rejected the claims of a high infant mortality rate. Health executive Jacqueline Osoro, citing data from the Kenya Health Information System, said only 11 newborns died in the past three months, with 13 stillbirths. “In April, May and June, we had 1,452 deliveries within the facility,” she said.

“The truth is that the hospital is operating optimally. Those saying otherwise are not sincere,” she added.

According to the hospital’s statistics, it is one the busiest health facilities in the region. “On average, we have 25 deliveries and five Caesarean sections each month,” said Dr Warui.