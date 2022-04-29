Nairobi trader Jimmy Omari loses Sh3.2m in fake car deal

Police in Lang’ata, Nairobi, are investigating a case where a businessman was defrauded of Sh3,243,800 (USD28, 000) in a fake car deal.

Mr Jimmy Omari transferred the money to a bank account given to him by Mr Meshack Mnzaeh who claimed he had imported a Toyota Prado for him.

Mr Mnzaeh was arrested but was released by Kibera Law Courts Resident Magistrate Jackline Onjwang' on a Sh50,000 cash bail. The court declined to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to detain the suspect for 14 days pending investigations.

Inspector of police Daniel Opiyo of Lang’ata DCI offices had sought orders to hold the suspect for 14 days as they carried out their investigations into the incident.

The suspect is said to have invited Mr Omari for a meeting to discuss a potential business deal where he offered to link him with a company (Trade N Trade Company Limited) that imports used cars from Japan.

He is said to have got Mr Omari’s phone number from a WhatsApp group for car dealers. The complainant had expressed interests in importing a Toyota Prado.

The suspect informed the businessman that he was in constant communication with the company’s salesman and shared his contacts.

Mr Omari then received a call purportedly from the company’s salesman in Japan who claimed that he had been given his number by Mr Mnzaeh who was importing a Toyota Prado. He received documents ascertaining that Mr Mnzaeh had imported the vehicle.

On April 12, Omari transferred the cash to a bank account given by the suspect but the vehicle was never delivered. He reported the matter at Lang’ata police station on April 26, leading to the arrest of the suspect.