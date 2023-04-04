Nairobi to host over 1000 scouts from across the world

Nairobi will host over 1000 scouts for a 10-day period from across the world during the first Africa Rover Moot on matters of Innovation, Adventure, international exposure, and Environment.

The event which is organized after every four years by the World Organization of the Scout Movement will be held from April 15-25, 2023, and will host youths from over 30 counties in Africa and from the rest of the world.

“For the very first time the event will be hosted in Kenya and we are very privileged, it is a great opportunity for our tourism sectors and this will help the young people engage, share ideas on global concerns and innovate solutions,” said Anthony Gitonga, International commissioner Kenya scouts.

During the 10-day event, participants will learn from each other, share ideas, do community service and come up with innovative solutions for the challenges that youths and their communities face.

Victor Radido, the chief commissioner of the Kenya Scouts Association (KSA), expressed his belief that Africa is on the rise and its young people are its most valuable resource.

He said the African story is a promising one, and he is confident that Rover Scouts will serve as a new perspective through which the world can view Africa and its young population.

Members of the Rover Scouts are drawn from the Kenya Scouts Association, Africa and other parts of the world.

In July 2021 while launching the Rover Moot Brand, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the ICT Ministry was setting up a youth empowerment centre at the Rowallan Scout Camp as a gesture of government's support towards Scouts and Girl Guides.

“The government has pledged support towards the Kenya Scout Association and Rover Scouts, who are involved in the preparation for the upcoming event. We will link you with other relevant government agencies when called upon,” Mr Mucheru said.

In 2010, the 13th World Scouts Moot was hosted by KSA, marking the first time it was held in Africa. The event was graced by 1,675 scouts from 68 different countries across the globe.