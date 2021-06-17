Nairobi Hospital confirms James Nyamongo as CEO

The Nairobi Hospital board has confirmed Mr James Nyamongo as the chief executive officer, even as a court battle with the former CEO continues.

Mr Nyamongo was initially appointed acting CEO on December 7, 2020 for a six-month probationary term. This is after the former CEO, Dr Allan Pamba, was let go by the Board after just six months and was accused of not crafting a performance enhancement plan.

“Please note that the letter dated September 10, extending your probation period to December 12 gave you up to September 30 to acknowledge and execute the Performance Improvement Plan,” read board chairman, Maj (Rtd) Dr Irungu Ndirangu’s letter to Dr Pamba.

The Board, representing the Kenya Hospital Association, appreciated the progress that Mr Nyamongo has achieved towards the transformation of The Nairobi Hospital by enhancing the performance of its core business centres. His focus, going forward, is to implement the hospital’s Strategic Plan 2019-2024 to transform the Hospital into a premier healthcare facility in Eastern and Central Africa.

With an illustrious career spanning over 28 years, Mr Nyamongo brings on board experience that blends strategic management with financial management across various organisations. He held various senior positions in both the public and private sectors.

Prior to joining Nairobi Hospital, he worked at the Kenya Pipeline Company as the Facilities and Right of Way Manager, as well as being in charge of Administration.

Before that, he worked at National Oil Corporation of Kenya, Christian Health Association of Kenya, Friends Hospital – Kaimosi and the Ministry of Co-operative Development.

Nyamongo holds a Master’s Degree in Finance and Public Policy from the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, a Master’s Degree in International Oil and Gas Management from the University of Dundee, Scotland and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration (Accounting & Finance) from the United States International University in Kenya.

Feuds

The previous CEO, Dr Pamba, took over as a substantive chief executive following the removal of Gordon Odundo, a move that triggered wrangles at the health facility.

The feuds came to a head in 2019 when the more than 230 members of the Kenya Hospital Association (KHA) — which owns the facility — drafted a petition seeking the removal of eight directors.

Dr Odundo was sent on a 90-day compulsory leave on December 15, 2018 after the board, in an unsigned and undated statement, said the decision was to “allow completion of an ongoing forensic audit.”

The audit revealed tender rigging, stalled projects and irregular variations of projects.

Nairobi Hospital has in recent years been on a multi-billion-shilling expansion spree that features construction of a 12-storey building, a convention centre with a 400-seat auditorium and one of the region’s biggest laundries.