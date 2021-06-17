Nairobi Hospital confirms James Nyamongo as CEO

Nairobi Hospital

The Nairobi Hospital. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale

Nation Media Group

The Nairobi Hospital board has confirmed Mr James Nyamongo as the chief executive officer, even as a court battle with the former CEO continues. 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.