Nairobi Expressway to be closed for the Nairobi City Marathon
The Nairobi Expressway will be closed from 10pm Saturday, July 1 to Sunday at 4pm, Moja Expressway Company has said.
The highway will be used for the Nairobi City Marathon and motorists have been urged to use alternative routes during the closure.
“Please note that the Nairobi Expressway will be temporarily closed from Saturday, July 1 at 10pm to Sunday, July at 4pm as we host the 2nd edition of the Nairobi City Marathon,” Moja Expressway Company said in a public notice on Monday, June 26.
“We kindly request all motorists and commuters to plan their journeys accordingly.”