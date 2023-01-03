Nairobi court charges three with Sh2.5m fraud

Three men have been charged with Sh2.5 million fraud before the Milimani Law Courts.

Timothy George Ngaruiya, Albert Mwada Mghana and George Kamau Muriithi were separately charged with obtaining money through false pretenses.

Ngaruiya was accused of defrauding Arthur Odinga Ochieng’ Sh2,320,000 while pretending he was in a position to supply assorted computer tonners.

Ngaruiya allegedly obtained the colossal sum from Mr Ochieng’ between October 26, 2021 and January 10, 2022, in Nairobi.

The accused denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

In the same court, Albert Mwanda Mghana was also charged with intentionally retaining Sh100,000 which was not his.

The court heard from the prosecutor Anderson Gikunda, the accused received the money erroneously sent to him by Mr Clinton Ouma Owuor from his (Owuor’s) M-Banking Account held at the Equity Bank.

Mr Owuor erroneously sent the money to Mghana.

“You are charged with intentionally and knowingly withholding Sh100,000 received by you through your Safaricom cellphone number from Owuor,” the judge told the accused who denied receiving any money.

He was charged with receiving the money on December 23, 2022.

The accused was freed on a bond of Sh100,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh60,000.

And before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu, Mr George Kamau Mureithi was charged with defrauding a woman whose child has a heart condition Sh144,050.

Mr Mureithi allegedly promised Ms Nicoleta Kamanthe Muia that he could get a sponsor to fund her child’s heart surgery expenses in India.

Mr Mureithi denied obtaining the money from Ms Muia on July 28, 2022.

The accused denied the charge and was freed on a bond of Sh100,000 with an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.