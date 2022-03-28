Nairobi County Assembly majority leader Abdi Guyo loses kin in road crash

Nairobi County Assembly majority leader and Isiolo County governorship aspirant Abdi Guyo has lost four family members to a grisly road accident while two others survived.

The dead include his brother, wife and two of their children while two other children survived the accident.

The family was travelling to Isiolo from Nairobi before the car they were in was involved in the accident.

"They were travelling to Isiolo and were just a few kilometres from Isiolo before the unfortunate incident happened," said Kariobangi South MCA Robert Mbatia, a close friend of Mr Guyo.

The incident comes just days after Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti has dropped his re-election bid due to ill health and endorsed Mr Guyo as his preferred successor.

Mr Kuti said the Matopeni MCA Mr Guyo, who had declared interest in the Embakasi Central parliamentary seat, is best placed to succeed him.

“I have consequently dropped my re-election quest,” Kuti said after meeting leaders and elders from his Sakuye clan in Nanyuki.

The county boss has not appeared in public for more than three months now. He was last seen during national celebrations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

“You see, time (to kick off campaigns) is running out and because I am leaving the political scene. We must bring in other leaders for continuity,” the Governor said.

For his part, Mr Guyo welcomed the endorsement saying he will go for the seat on a Jubilee Party ticket.

"I believe I have what it takes to take our county to the next level," said Mr Guyo.