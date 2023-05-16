Nacada board names insider John Muteti as acting CEO

Prof John Muteti has been appointed Acting CEO of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) as the term of current boss Victor Okioma comes to an end.

Nacada's outgoing CEO Victor Okioma. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Mr Okioma served a five-year term at the anti-drug abuse agency. He took over from William Okedi in 2018.

"Prof Muteti will be instrumental in steering the Authority’s mandate as he brings to the table a wealth of over thirty years’ experience from academia, private and public sectors," Nacada board chair Reverend Stephen Mairori said in a statement.

Prof Muteti currently serves as Nacada's Director of Research and Programmes.

He holds a Doctorate degree in Strategic Management from Nelson Mandela University, South Africa, a Master's degree in Economics and Social Studies from the University of Manchester and a degree in Economics from the University of Nairobi.