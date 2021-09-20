Mystery of fourth fire in a year at Sigalame Boys School 

Sigalame Boys High School

A dormitory at Sigalame Boys High School in Funyula, Busia County goes up in flames after a fire broke out in the school on September 20, 2021. 


 

What you need to know:

  • School Principal is now accusing parents and the neighbouring community of being behind fires at the school.
  • The school has a population of 1,600 students who sleep in 19 dormitory blocks.

More than 140 students at Sigalame Boys High School in Funyula, Busia County will spend the night in the cold after their dormitory was reduced to ashes in a Monday night fire. 

