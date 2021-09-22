“Sergeant” Osman Ahmed Omar Godana
My son was an officer - father of abducted man responds to police

By  Steve Otieno

  • Osman Ahmed Omar Godana, whose family insists was a police sergeant, is still missing.
  • Witnesses claim Godana was abducted by armed men who wore what looked like bulletproof vests.

The father of a man who was abducted near Blue Post Hotel in Thika last Monday has insisted his son was a police officer, even as authorities insist they have no record of such an officer. 

