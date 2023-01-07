My life is in danger: Kitisuru widow in property tussle with in-laws cries

A widow living in Kitisuru, Nairobi County, with her two daughters claims their lives are in danger after what they say is being trailed by unknown people who have been parking unmarked cars outside her compound.

Everything was going on well for Ms Florence Nderitu and her two daughters, Ms Wambui Nderitu and Ms Wariara Nderitu, despite them being engaged in a property tussle with family members until Saturday, December 10, 2022, when unknown men stormed her compound and started demolishing a perimeter wall.

Ms Nderitu, was inside the house preparing breakfast when she heard commotion from outside the house. She then rushed outside, only to come face to face with an excavator that had already demolished part of her fence.

“I was shocked and all I did was scream as I called my daughters out telling them that we had been attacked,” said Ms Nderitu.

As she was trying to find out what had really transpired, Mr Kennedy Owino, the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Spring Valley Police Station ordered their arrest.

Arrested for malicious damage

Ms Nderitu and her two daughters tried to question why they were being arrested and they were told that they had broken a windscreen of a vehicle that was parked out of the compound.

“I had not even reached the point where the fence had been brought down, but already I was being accused of breaking a windscreen,” she said.

According to her, the three of them were bundled into a waiting police vehicle and were taken to Spring Valley Police Post where they spent 13 hours before being released at midnight on a cash bail of Sh90, 000.

“We arrived at the station and the OCS ordered that we be thrown into the cells. Nobody came back to have a word with,” she said.

A charge sheet seen by Nation.Africa indicated Ms Nderitu was charged with causing malicious damage and nuisance. She was accused of breaking the windshield of a car parked by the roadside.

The previous day before the demolition took place, Ms Nderitu told Nation.Africa that she had received an email from her sister-in-law, Ms Angela Nderito, that she should immediately remove a gate that leads to the compound.

Notice of Eviction

In the email, Ms Nderito introduces herself as the Administrator of her late father's estate and that she had been informed by the City Council of Nairobi to remove the gate.

“In line with this notice, I will be bringing down this gate and erecting a new one on the boundary of the plot Lr number 7741/286. Secondly, this is also to notify you that I will be fencing off the piece of land to prevent intermingling of the deceased’s estate as part of my duties as the personal representative,” said Ms Nderito in the email to Ms Nderitu.

Ms Nderitu, however, maintains there are no structures she has ever built and she has lived on the property for a period of more than 30 years. The title deed for the property is in the name of her deceased husband Captain Martin Mathenge Nderito.

Mr Mathenge was a pilot who passed on in 2004 leaving behind Ms Nderitu and two daughters who are now caught up in the midst of a property tussle.

Bank loan

Asked how they acquired the property, Ms Nderitu said that her late father-in-law, Dr Peter Charles Nderito, was the owner of the property.

In 1990,Dr Nderito approached them and explained that he had taken a loan with one of the localbanks in the country and he had plans of selling the property. However, he did not want that to happen and he made a decision that he would better give it to them as long as they clear the loan.

“We then started paying the loan and we moved to this property in 1991. Interestingly, I still pay electricity for this house in my father’s in-law's name,” she said.

According to her, in 1999 when her father-in-law died and everything was okay until March 2004 when her husband also died.

She said in 2005, trouble kicked off with attempts to kick her out of the property, which have led to a court case that has been dragging on in court ever since.

When Nation.Africa contacted Ms Nderito, who now says that she is the manager of her late father’s property, she asked for some minutes to consult with her lawyer.

She later called saying that she would not be in a position to share any details on the property which belonged to her late father.

“I cannot give any details about the estate which belongs to my late father until I consult with the other siblings. Be very careful on what you want to print about because we shall hold you liable,” she said.

Nation.Africa this week visited the Spring Valley Police Station with the aim of having a word with Mr Owino the OCS but he was not at the station.

Contacted, Mr Owino said that he was aware of the matter but he instead referred us to the office of the Gigiri Sub County police boss Mr Patrick Manyasi.

Mr Manyasi said that the matter was still under investigation and he had directed the DCI to open a file on the same.