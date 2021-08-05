My interest in journalism got a boost after ‘Nation’ sojourn

Man using laptop

Journalism is a creative field that demands a lot of flexibility, critical thinking and ability to make decisions in a fast-paced environment.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Carla Anabwani

What you need to know:

  • I am a 15-year-old student in Year 10 and my interest in journalism started when I was in Standard Four.
  • On my first day at Nation Media Group, I was shown around and afterwards, I was given a seat in the Sports editors’ section.

I have been reading this column for some time now and we rarely talk about jobs. 

