My interest in journalism got a boost after ‘Nation’ sojourn

I have been reading this column for some time now and we rarely talk about jobs.

I am a 15-year-old student in Year 10 and my interest in journalism started when I was in Standard Four.

My school offers the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) curriculum and there is something called work experience.

In Years Nine and 10, learners go to experience the careers they would like to do in the future.

This is after practising the acquired skills in our various clubs in school. For my case, I was a member of the Journalism Club and we used to report school news every Monday and Friday.

I have grown to like journalism and so I asked my mother to help me look for a placement with one of the leading media houses in the country. She helped me with my application to Nation Media Group in Nairobi.

Luckily, it went through and boom! There I was in the giant newsroom experiencing how news is gathered, processed and broadcast. On my first day, I was shown around and afterwards, I was given a seat in the Sports editors’ section.

Creativity and critical thinking

Every evening, I asked my father questions about journalism; he works at KBC as Kiswahili news editor. My experience at Nation mirrored what I saw when we visited Citizen TV during our journalism club trip.

I have learned a lot but I think one of the vital lessons is that to be a successful journalist, you must be creative. This doesn’t apply to writing only, you have to be able to come up with your own story ideas. It is a creative field that demands a lot of flexibility, critical thinking and ability to make decisions in a fast-paced environment.

Apart from journalism, I also like swimming and I train every Saturdays. A science journal I read recently said regular swimming can reduce the risk of chronic illness such as heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

Swimming can also boost your mood and keep your weight under control. I look up to American competitive swimmer Katie Ledecky and decorated Olympian Michael Phelps.

Carla, 15, is a IGCSE student in Year 10.