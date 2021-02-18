Mwende Mwinzi takes up envoy job, settling dual nationality question

Mwende Mwinzi

Kenya’s ambassador to South Korea Mwende Mwinzi presnts her credentials to South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House on February 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s ambassador to South Korea Mwende Mwinzi has finally presented her credentials to the host head of state, settling a debate that raged for nearly two years over her nomination.

