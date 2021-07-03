Mwenda Mbijiwe's family asks FBI, Israel and South Africa for help

Missing former Kenya Air Force Commander Mwenda Mbijiwe’s mother has appealed for the international community’s help in finding him.

Mr Mbijiwe, a vocal security consultant, has been missing since June 12. His car was discovered in a coffee plantation near Tatu City in Kiambu. It had been hired from Mr Edward Mwangi for three weeks, for business purposes, according to the owner.

Mr Mbijiwe's mother, Ms Jane Gatwiri, said the family had reason to believe he was still alive but that the police seemed reluctant to find him, and were withholding information from her.

Ms Gatwiri invited the US, Israel and South Africa to join the search for the missing chief executive officer of Eye on Security Ltd, 22 days after he left Nairobi for his rural home in Kimbo village in Meru County.

Ms Jane Gatwiri, mother of missing security expert Mwenda Mbijiwe, addresses journalists at her home in Sirimon, Buuri West, Meru Count, flanked by family and friends, on July 3, 2021. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Alleged sister

Speaking to the press for the first time at her home in Sirimon, Buuri West, Meru Count, flanked by family and friends, she said there were many gaps and unanswered questions that they wanted addressed.

She, for instance, asked why Mr Mwangi was allowed to repossess the car without recording a statement. Ms Gatwiri claimed Mr Mwangi is a police officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi, which is actively involved in the Mbijiwe probe.

It also emerged that Ms Tamara Mbijiwe, the woman who gave press interviews on Mr Mwenda’s disappearance while posing as his sister, is not related to him.

Ms Mbijiwe is the daughter of former Rift Valley Provincial Police Officer John Mbijiwe who hails from Meru County.

“We are disturbed since the same people carrying out the investigations are the same people who recovered the vehicle. The DCI officer was not even asked to record a statement yet police keep telling us that they are busy pursuing the matter,” she said.

“We are bothered and disturbed by the delay and want the government to [give clear reports on the matter]. We will only be comfortable when we see him. We believe he is alive.”

A neighbour of missing security expert Mwenda Mbijiwe's mother, Jane Gatwiri, leads prayers at their home in Sirimon, Meru County, on July 3, 2021. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

Detention fears

Mr Nicholas Bundi said they were worried that his brother might be in the hands of Kenyan security agencies.

“I have worked with him on security and counter-terrorism issues. He is always very alert, meaning the people with him must be better trained than he is. The issue of the hired vehicle is another puzzle,” he said.

Mr Stephen Nkonge, Mr Mbijiwe’s step-father, supported these observations and accused the police of reluctance to resolve the issue.

“Mwenda is not a simple man whose disappearance would go unnoticed or unaddressed for three weeks. He authored the book “America fear no evil”. If the Kenyan government doesn’t have the machinery to find him, let them invite the USA (FBI), Israel and South Africa governments, which have helped Kenya before.”

Mr Mbijiwe in 2017 declared he would contest for the Meru gubernatorial post but withdrew in favour of Peter Munya, who subsequently lost to incumbent Kiraitu Murungi. Mr Munya is now the Agriculture Cabinet secretary.

The security expert was raised in Kimbo village, Kibirichia, and is a popular commentator on security matters.