Mwakwere tasked with push to have Digo community gain ‘tribe’ status

The Digo Kaya elders have tasked the new Digo Spokesperson Chirau Ali Mwakwere with the responsibility of negotiating with the government to have Digo community recognised as a tribe just like the Makonde and Pemba.

Mr Mwakwere who was installed the spokesperson (ngambi) in an event in Kwale Town on Saturday, October 28, 2023, promised to pursue the cause within the shortest time possible.

In acceptance speech, the former minister and ambassador said the community lacked important government appointments because, in official government records, it appears as the Mijikenda.

"You elders present and those unable to attend have complained that while Digo is the biggest tribe amongst the Mijikenda, it is usually missing when Mijikenda gets important government slots. This is something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible," said Mr Mwakwere at Kwale Baraza Park.

He pointed out that in the current government, the Digo community missed out in almost all executive appointments.

The only Mijikenda Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) from Coast are Aisha Jumwa (Giriama) and Salim Mvurya (Duruma).

The elders believe that the Digo community deserves a standalone slot among Kenyan tribes.

Geographically, you will find the Digo community spanning from Mtwapa in Kilifi County to Pangani in Tanga, Tanzania.

Mr Mwakwere said his first duty as the Council of Elders' spokesperson would be to educate the community against selling land anyhow.

"Whoever lacks a place one calls his or her home, can be easily enslaved. Land ownership is crucial in development. The elders feel that people are now selling their only land at throwaway prices," he lamented.

Likoni MP Mishi Mboko lauded the move by elders to have a spokesperson.

"It is not true that installing ambassador Mwakwere as a Spokesperson for this community is tribal. We have Njuri Ncheke, and Luo Council of elders’ chairman. Almost every tribe has to protect its cultural legacy. Elders like ambassador Mwakwere are better placed to do that," she said.

Speakers during the traditional ceremony appeared to condemn attempts by a section of Kwale politicians to stop the coronation.

"If you are an elected leader in Kwale, you are already a spokesperson for the whole county, politically. What is your problem with the Digo community having a person who will speak on their behalf?" she paused.

During the coronation which saw Mr Mwakwere take traditional attires and paraphernalia, the Digo community showcased its cultural dance and culture.

Former Members of Parliament (MPs) Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Abdallah Ngozi and Marere Wa Mwachai (Msambweni), and Hassan Mwanyoha (Matuga) supported the need to have one person speaking on behalf of the community.