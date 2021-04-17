Mwakenya ghosts haunt Murgor in his bid for CJ job

Senior Counsel Philip Murgor

Senior Counsel Philip Murgor before the Judicial Service Commission at Supreme Court buildings during his interview for the Chief Justice position on April 16, 2021. 


Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Wasuna  &  Richard Munguti

After Senior Counsel Philip Murgor explained to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) how his arrest for allegedly sympathising with the failed 1982 coup birthed his dream to become a prosecutor, some of the interviewers thought the lawyer, 60, is a paradox.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME The nine lives of Chebukati

  2. Nation Media Group bags two awards at the ‘Oscars of Design’

  3. Law change advocates race against time to beat deadlines

  4. Separating facts from fiction on the BBI proposals

  5. Reopening of BBI report splits Raila’s legal team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.