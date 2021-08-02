MPs can remove you, Speaker Justin Muturi warns CJ Martha Koome in summonses row

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi Chief Justice Martha Koome

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi (left) and Chief Justice Martha Koome. 

  • Article 251 stipulates that constitutional office holders like Justice Koome may be removed from office through a petition to the National Assembly and a Tribunal.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has warned that MPs have powers to approve appointment and also initiate the removal of a Chief Justice (CJ).

