Mutua, Shaban, Angwenyi nominated by PSC for SRC slots

Former Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua and ex-Taveta MP Naomi Shaban are among 10 individuals shortlisted to represent the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) in the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

Ms Mutua lost in the ODM primaries to Governor Paul Otuoma. She resigned from the Orange party after Dr William Ruto was declared the winner of last year’s presidential race.

Her shortlisting comes just days after she joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) during a grassroots membership drive led by Cleophas Malala.

Dr Shaban lost the Taveta parliamentary race to Wiper's Bwire Okano.

Dr Shaban has been part of the Kanini Kega Jubilee faction that has declared their unwavering support for President Ruto.

Dr Shaban was also among the 96 Azimio applicants who were fighting for the nine slots to represent Kenya in the legislative arm of the East Africa regional community but she did not make it to the final list.

Dr Shaban was Taveta MP for four consecutive terms, but lost in her bid to retain the seat during the last General Election.

Veteran politician Jimmy Angwenyi, who is also in the Jubilee faction which announced they will work with the Kenya Kwanza government, is also in the shortlist.

Mr Angwenyi had also applied for Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) job but failed to make to the shortlist by the Public Service Commission.

Mr Angwenyi, a longe serving MP, was floored by UDA’s Japheth Nyakundi in the last General Election.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s key ally former Limuru MP Peter Mungai Mwathi is also in the list. In the previous Parliament, Mr Mwathi was one of those who were in the Kieleweke team which was defending the former Head of State. He also served as the chairperson of Security Committee in the National Assembly. He lost to John Kiragu Chege of UDA in the August polls.

Mr Mwathi had also applied to join PSC as a Commissioner but was floored in the interviews by immediate former UDA chairperson Johnson Muthama who has since been sworn-in to the lucrative and powerful Commission.

Others who will be facing the interview panel next week Wednesday include former Uasin Gishu Senator Isaac Melly, former Matungu MP David Aoko Were, Abdi Muhumed Ali, Ruth Nyaga, Judith Wachianga Ojwang and Justa Wawira Kiura Mwangi.

In an advert in Tuesday's local dailies, clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye has invited the public to submit any representation or memorandum on the suitability of those shortlisted.