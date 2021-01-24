Prime

Must digital lenders use crude means to pursue defaulters?

Kevin Mutiso

Mr Kevin Mutiso, the chair of the Digital Lenders Association of Kenya.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • The Central Bank of Kenya is one of the most progressive regulatory institutions we have in Kenya.
  • Businesspeople use our loans as working capital, emergency cash flow and capital expenditure to improve their businesses.

Many of your customers are disappointed by the unorthodox means your members use to pursue defaulters. These include incessant calls, threats, intimidation and reaching out to their relatives.  Is it possible for them to explore other means to achieve their goals? Komen Moris, Eldoret

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.