Muslims to begin holy month of Ramadhan on Tuesday, Chief Kadhi says

Muslims will start fasting from Tuesday March 12, following the sighting of the moon in the country.

Chief Kadhi Abdhulhalim Hussein announced the start of Ramadhan in Mombasa after the moon was sighted in Malindi, Tana River, Samburu and Kwale counties, among other places in the country.

“Today on Monday, March 11, we confirm that the moon has been sighted in Kenya and Muslims will mark Ramadhan officially from Tuesday (today),” said the Chief Kadhi at his Mombasa office.

He urged the security personnel to enhance safety during the Ramadhan period.

“I urge all Muslims to always follow and respect their religious leaders when it comes to matters like this to end confusion, even if we differ in doctrines,” he said amid divisions that have emerged once again over the start of the fasting period.

A section Muslim faithful began their fast on Monday to mark the start of the holy month of Ramadhan.

The majority of those who began their fast on Monday said they were following the sighting of the crescent moon on Sunday night in Saudi Arabia, and not Kenya. Saudi Arabia is regarded as the home to the holiest sites in Islam.

Those who began observing the holy month on Monday said that it did not matter where the moon was sighted, so long as it was confirmed by Muslims.

However, many other Muslims opted to wait for the official announcement by the Chief Kadhi.

For decades, Muslims have not been speaking in one voice over the first day of fasting and the end of Ramadhan as well as when they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.

The Chief Kadhi, who is the only authority mandated to announce the start and end of the fast, on Monday said Muslims should wait for the sighting of the moon.

However, some sheikhs are of the view that it is not mandatory to wait for Chief Kadhi’s announcement.

“It is not necessary in Islam for people to wait for him to announce that the moon has been sighted. As long as the moon has been sighted elsewhere and confirmed, people can begin the fast,” said Sheikh Abu Qatada.

Another Muslim leader, Sheikh Omar Buya, said the misunderstanding is brought about by different interpretations of the Quran and Hadith.

“We are supposed to start and end fasting when we sight the new moon. However, some have interpreted this to mean whenever the moon is sighted anywhere in the world, then we can start fasting. However, others believe they must see the moon in their own or respective countries to start or end the fasting,” he said.

These varied interpretations could have been addressed if the Prophet Mohammed, (Peace Be Upon Him) was with us but he is no more,” said Sheikh Buya.

Sheikh Buya said the misunderstanding about the start of Ramadhan is not a new phenomenon.

“Muslims may start Ramadhan on different days, due to declarations by multiple Islamic authorities around the globe on whether the crescent moon has been sighted or different methodologies used to determine the start of the month,” added the religious leader.

Ramadhan usually ends after 29 or 30 days, depending on the visibility of the new moon's crescent. However, it can differ per country depending on different time zones and astronomical calculations.

At times Muslims also disagree during Eid Al-Fitr which means 'feast of breaking the fast', after a month of fasting. Others can begin a day earlier while following Saudi Arabia while others wait upon Chief Kadhi’s counsel.

“The fact that some have already begun fasting while others are set to start today (Tuesday) then mostly likely all Muslims might celebrate Eid on different dates depending on moon sighting,” said Sheikh Qatada.

However, the religious leader observes that the differences in the dates should not divide the community, warning that the disagreement on such important celebrations could cause further divisions if not resolved.

“This matter must be resolved because it has been re-occurring. We are causing more division amongst ourselves by failing to resolve such important days,” said Sheikh Buya said.

Traditionally, whoever claims to have sighted the new moon is supposed to report to any Kadhi’s office in the country, where he or she will be required to take an oath witnessed by more than two Imams before the message is passed to the Chief Kadhi to make an official announcement from his office.

However, Sheikh Buya called for unity among Muslims during Ramadhan.