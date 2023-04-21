Muslims mark end of Ramadhan

Muslims across the country yesterday celebrated Idd-ul-Fitr, a religious festival that marks the end of the Ramadhan fast, with calls to lower the cost of living dominating the day amid divisions on when to end the fast.

In Nairobi, Jamia Mosque Imam Sheikh Jamaldin urged Muslims to be united and asked Kenyan political leaders to read from the same script and solve the challenges in the country.

“We pray for peace among our leaders. As Muslims, we should be prayerful. We shouldn’t be seen to be united only during Idd and Ramadhan. Even as we celebrate, we should not overindulge,” said the Islamic scholar who took over the reins at Jamia Mosque a few months ago after the death of former Imam, the late Sheikh Mohamed Swaliu.

Sheikh Jamaldin also called on Muslims to maintain the act of prayer just as they did during the Holy Month of Ramadhan, as that is the only way Allah will see them through the challenges they face.

Muslim faithful gather in Eldoret

In Mombasa, the young and old started streaming into the Tononoka prayer grounds and different mosques to celebrate one of the most important events in the Islamic calendar.

Council of Imams Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) chairman Sheikh Hassan Omar urged Kenyans and political leaders to embrace peace and sobriety.

“During Ramadhan, there have been a lot of political activities but we hope leaders will come to an agreement in trying to resolve pending issues and bring the cost of living down. During the period of fasting, prices of basic goods have been high and we are asking the government to address that,” said Sheikh Omar.

At Fahari Primary School grounds, former Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho joined other faithful in marking the day and also echoed Sheikh Omar's sentiments. Mr Joho, who has been away from the limelight on medical grounds, said the current situation in Kenya is a result of poor governance.

Muslim faithfuls gather at Tononoka Grounds in Mombasa

“The high cost of basic goods is a result of bad governance. We are asking the government to address this issue as Kenyans are really suffering,” said Mr Joho.

Low business

Traders decried low business due to the high cost of living.

According to Abdul Habshy, who sells goats at the Kikowani sheep market, only a few people came to purchase the animals.

“Last year, I sold over 50 goats, but this year, I’ve only sold 10. The majority of people have withheld money,” he said.

Goats were sold for between Sh6,000 and Sh10,000 at the market. Mr Habshy claims that the high cost of living has caused most Muslim faithful to shy away from spending money on certain food items.

Muslim faithful gather at Tononoka Grounds

In Tana River, while hundreds of faithful thronged mosques to mark the day in Tana North and Tana Delta Sub-Counties, those in Tana River Sub-County continued with the fast.

Also notable was how the day was split between ethnic groups, with herder communities marking the day on Friday while the farmer communities will be marking the day today.

According to Sheikh Abdikadir Roba, who led the prayer sessions in Garsen, Tana Delta Sub County, the call for Idd was official and in line with the calendar as the crescent moon was sighted in Wajir.

Sheikh Mohammed Hussein of Jamia Mosque in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County

“There is no doubt that the moon was sighted in two places in Kenya at the same time it was sighted in Saudi Arabia. We obey the facts and follow them religiously,” he said.

He added that the days of the fast in the Islamic calendar have been fulfilled, hence the need for Idd to be marked accordingly.

However, Sheikh Mohammed Madobe of Tana River Sub-County differed with his sentiments, noting that the decision was made with the intention to have the Idd date coincide with that gazetted by the government.

Muslim faithful during Idd-Ul-Fitr prayers in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County

“They first announced that the fast would continue on Friday, then they changed. We should not force things,” he said.

Muslims in the North Rift called for peace and tolerance even as leaders from the political divide engage in bi-partisan talks to end acrimony. In Uasin Gishu, hundreds of Muslims converged to mark the end of the Holy Month.