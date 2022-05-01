Muslims in Kenya to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr tomorrow

Muslims in Kenya will celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr on Mondày, Chief Kadhi Ahmed Muhdhar has announced.

Sheikh Muhdhar made the announcement in Mombasa on Sunday after a crescent moon, which signifies the end of Ramadhan, was sighted in different parts of the country.

In the Coast, he said, the moon was sighted in Witu, Tchundwa and Kipini in Lamu County.

"Three people have sighted the moon, they have been interrogated by a Kadhi in Lamu, who has confirmed the same. They are trustworthy people and we, as the committee, are convinced that the moon has been sighted," he said.

"The Muslims in Kenya and East Africa to officially celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr on May 2," said Chief Kadhi.

Sheikh Muhdhar and his committee members, took some time to analyse reports of moon sightings in different parts of the country.

The announcement means that the Muslims will hold Eid prayers.

They received phone calls from at least three faithful who confirmed to have sighted the moon before declaring the end of Ramadhan.

The government last week declared Tuesday a public holiday to accord the Muslims faithful to prepare for the Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations.

While addressing journalists at his office after Iftar dinner, the Chief Kadhi called for peaceful co-existence among Kenyans.

This is the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19 that Muslims will be allowed to mingle and worship without adhering to strict Covid-19 restrictions.

In Mombasa, Muslims will gather at the Roland Ngala grounds, famous Masjeed Um-Khultum and Tononoka grounds.

After prayers, most Muslims will give donations to the poor and needy such as meat, other foodstuff, cash and gifts.

This is also the day the Kikowani Sheep market will experience the highest number of sales as Muslims will throng the facility to buy goats for the day's celebration.

Last year, the price of a mature goat was between Sh9,000 and Sh15,000 because of the many restrictions including travel bans and curfews.