Muslim leaders ask Raila to call off anti-government protests

Muslim leaders have implored Azimio leader Raila Odinga to suspend anti-government protests that he announced will resume after the end of the Ramadhan.

During Idd-Ul-Fitr celebrations at Isiolo Islamic centre grounds in Tuluroba, local leader Osman Shariff said the Opposition leader should allow bipartisan talks to be concluded before announcing his next course of action.

“The economy has been hurt by the demonstrations (that yield destruction). Odinga and President William Ruto should iron out their differences in an amicable manner for the peace of our nation,” Mr Shariff said, while asking Kenyans to show compassion to the needy.

Sheikh Abdi Abduba hailed Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga for embracing talks saying Kenyans were not ready to throw the country to the dogs.

“Our leaders should exercise tolerance and dedicate their time and energy towards uniting Kenyans and fulfilling their campaign pledges,” the cleric said.

Governor Abdi Ibrahim Guyo asked Kenyans to show love and compassion to the less fortunate in the society and forgive and embrace each other for the nation’s prosperity.

“I encourage every Kenyan to use this time to reflect on the values of generosity, compassion and understanding that are at the heart of Idd-Ul-Fitr,” he said in his message sent to newsrooms.

Mr Shariff also took the time to appeal for a ceasefire between Governor Guyo and United Democratic Movement (UDM) MCAs who have been wrangling for over a month.

“Let them put aside their differences and focus on serving the electorates because if they continue fighting each other, Isiolo might lack anything tangible to show for the five years like it happened in the last 10 years of devolution,” he said.

Meanwhile in Murang'a County, messages of political reconciliation and healing dominated Idd-ul-Fitr celebrations.

In Njini Estate where Azimio boss Raila Odinga on Thursday donated beef and other foodstuffs for the celebrations, all other religions especially the less privileged were invited to feast.

"We are one people differentiated by artificial considerations but bonded together by humanity. Compassion should be our portion and loving each other unconditionally our drive as a nation," said Murang'a Muslim community leader Mr Mohamed Kariuki.

In Maragua, the faith's leader Omar Maluki preached about political tolerance and optimism in life.

"We need governance that is just, that which is inclusive and is guided by transformational policies. We are one country and all of us must congregate at the point of patriotism and peace," he said.