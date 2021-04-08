Musician Albert Gacheru to be buried on Saturday

Albert Gacheru

Musician Albert Gacheru during a performance.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Waikwa Maina

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Family appealing to well-wishers to help them raise Sh5 million to cater for the hospital bill and funeral expenses.
  • The late Gacheru was known for hits such as Mariru and Mumunya.

Veteran Benga musician Albert Gacheru will be laid to rest on Saturday at his Boiman home in Ol Joro Orok, Nyandarua County, his family announced on Thursday.

