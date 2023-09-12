Musangi: The billionaire seeking top CBK job

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Board chairperson nominee Andrew Musangi has pledged to institute sweeping changes at the apex bank’s board of directors should he be confirmed to the position.

The Sh1 billion-worth lawyer said his priority will be instituting a transparent governance structure at the CBK, deal with conflict of interest and make the bank open to scrutiny to have the bank run according to the best global best practices.

Appearing before the joint Parliamentary Finance committee yesterday, Mr Musangi said he will ensure the alignment of the bank’s policies, compliance with best practices and sustainable operations.

The nominee told the joint committee chaired by Molo MP Kimani Kuria and Mandera Senator Ali Roba that he is open to having Parliament oversight CBK, especially on the contentious issue of Appropriation-in-Aid projected at Sh463.5 billion for the financial year ending June, 2024.

CBK Governor Dr Kamau Thugge had been hesitant on the move by MPs, saying the bank is not supposed to submit the required records to Parliament because it finances itself autonomously.

But the nominee said he sees no problem with MPs overseeing A-in-A as CBK is a bank for the public and since each individual institution that gains from the A-in-A is oversighted by Parliament, the same should also apply to CBK.

“To the extent that that oversight is restricted to the CBK as a banker of those various institutions, I don’t see why not. This will be one of the first conversations I will be having with the board and the governor if approved,” said Mr Musangi.

He said that although the CBK is a constitutionally-formed body that is supposed to maintain its independence, that does not mean it should not be made accountable.

“We must remain accountable to the public and this can only be done through transparent governance structures. For the public and the international community to have any confidence in a Central Bank there must be confidence in its governance structures,” he said.

Banking fraud

Mr Musangi said his other in-tray will be dealing with fraudulent bank withdrawals by strengthening CBK’s banking fraud investigations unit to ensure Kenyans’ funds are protected.

Further, he said CBK’s supervisory mandate must be reinforced to ensure there is immediate resolution of any complaint received.

“We must ensure that the supervisory mandate is of sufficient strength to offer recourse for immediate resolution and not one where a matter is investigated for eight months,” he said.

Nominee for the appointment of Chairman of Board Central Bank of Kenya Andrew Mukite Musangi when he appeared before National Assembly's Departmental Committee on Finance and National Planning in a joint sitting with the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Budget at the County Hall in Nairobi County on September 12, 2023 for vetting for the position. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Asked by Turkana South MP John Ariko on what he intends to do to stop the devaluation of the Kenyan shilling by the dollar and failure by the government to meet its domestic debt servicing obligations, the nominee said the solution lies in confronting monetary and government fiscal policies.

He said some of the monetary policy interventions include creating investor policies to attract foreign direct investments, supporting export-oriented businesses and creating a stable tax environment.

“We must do everything in our power to make sure the capital finds Kenya the best home for it to settle. We must also deal with the monster of corruption to move away from debt distress,” he said.

Mr Musangi added that he is not a believer in interest rate capping or dollarising government instruments.

On matters conflict of interest, Mr Musangi told the joint committee that he will make sure the board maintains a register of interests by board members such that when it comes up that board member can immediately recuse themselves from any discussion touching on that matter

Serial investor

Ruling out any potential conflict of interest on his part, he said he has relinquished shares at financial institutions and as of 9.52am, he sold his last shares in a bank in Kenya.

“As custodians of public resources, transparency will be a key pillar. I am a supporter of open books and as far as I am concerned, my approach to everything has to be on the basis of openness. There is nothing to hide,” he said.

On his suitability to the role, Mr Musangi said he has experience in the monetary, financial banking and commerce through years of interaction with diverse sectors of the economy from manufacturing, financial and development institutions.

He said he is intimately aware of banking operations having served various corporates on advisory capacity and on their boards.

“I have had the privilege to work with many different sectors that moulded me to this person now going for this role of CBK board,” he said.

Describing himself as a serial investor in the stock exchange, Mr Musangi said he is worth Sh1.18 billion drawn from his law firm, real estate, stock exchange and bonds.

On matters of politics, he said he is not a member of any political party in the country having resigned from Jubilee Party and was not actively involved in the 2022 elections.