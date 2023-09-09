Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi gears up for three-day official visit to UK

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom on Sunday September 10, 2023 for a three-day official visit.

He is expected to hold a meeting with Oxford Management Policy (OPM) at the Kenyan High Commission to receive a Report on “Rapid Thicker Diagnostic for Kenya”. OPM assists low- and middle-income countries achieve growth and reduce poverty through public policy reform.

Also read: Nairobi Railway City project backed by the UK takes off

According to a communique from his office on Friday, Mr Mudavadi will also meet the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) partners at the Kenyan High Commission to discuss partnerships in business strategy, empowering organisations to grow, building sustainable competitive advantage, and driving positive societal impact.

"BCG is the lead implementing partner for FCDO’s Growth Gateway programme which facilitates two-way trade and investment between the UK and Low Middle Income Countries, and Kenya is one of the six priority countries for this programme," reads the statement.

Mr Mudavadi will also have a meeting with Huw Merriman, MP and Minister of State (Rail and HS2) "for a reaffirmation of Her Majesty’s Government (HMG) and government of Kenya’s joint commitment to partnering on Nairobi Railway City (NRC)."

He will also meet with Network Rail Chair Lord Peter Hendy.

The visit comes on the back of a visit to Kenya by United Kingdom’s Minister of State in the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Andrew Mitchell, to co-launch the Sh28 billion Nairobi Railway city project.

"The iconic climate-resilient urban development project is the first one of its kind in Africa and will provide seamless integration to the city’s transport nodes through an expanded Central Station, new bus rapid transit (BRT) lines and stations as well as a revamped matatu termini that will allow the city’s residents clear transit pathways in and out of the CBD in London."

The Prime Cabinet Secretary will be accompanied to the UK by the Principal Secretary for Transport, Kenya Railways Chairman and Managing Director.