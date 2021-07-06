Muruatetu case: Supreme Court gives directive on mandatory death sentence

  • Since December 2017, when the Supreme Court made the landmark judgment in the Muruatetu case and declared the mandatory death sentence illegal, thousands of convicts have been using it to get lesser punishments.

Convicts relying on a law principle developed four years ago, declaring mandatory death sentences unconstitutional, have been dealt a blow as the Supreme Court has clarified that the principle will only apply in murder cases.

