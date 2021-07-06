Muruatetu case: Supreme Court gives directive on mandatory death sentence

Convicts relying on a law principle developed four years ago, declaring mandatory death sentences unconstitutional, have been dealt a blow as the Supreme Court has clarified that the principle will only apply in murder cases.

Since December 2017, when the Supreme Court made the landmark judgment in the Muruatetu case and declared the mandatory death sentence illegal, thousands of convicts have been using it to get lesser punishments.

A section of advocates, magistrates and judges understood the judgment to mean that the principle outlawed all mandatory and minimum sentence provisions in the criminal penal code, leading to filing of thousands of re-sentencing applications by prisoners including those serving life sentences.

The principle emanated from a petition filed at the Supreme Court by two prisoners, Francis Karioko Muruatetu and Wilson Thirimbu Mwangi, challenging the mandatory nature of death sentence for murder convicts.

Majority of inmates have since been freed from prison by use of the Muruatetu principle while fresh convicts of various offences got lesser sentences.

But on Tuesday, the Supreme Court brought the celebrations to a halt after directing that the principle should only apply to sentences in murder cases.

Wrong interpretations

The judges noted that after the apex court delivered its judgment in the Muruatetu case on December 14, 2017, it directed the Attorney-General to give a progress report on the setting up of a framework to deal with sentences and re-hearing of cases similar to that of the two petitioners.

The report was to be filed within 12 months but the task force appointed by the Attorney-General delayed and filed it in October 2019.

While the report was being awaited, courts embarked on their own interpretations of the Muruatetu principle, applying it to cases under the Sexual Offences Act and other offences.

"We state that this implication or assumption of applicability was never contemplated at all, in the context of our decision. While it is regrettable that the report was not filed timeously and these directions not issued immediately, there can be no justification for courts below us to take the course that has now resulted in the pitiable state of incertitude and incoherence in the sentencing framework in the country, giving rise to an avalanche of applications for re-sentencing," stated the judges.

Death row convicts Francis Karioko Muruatetu and Wilson Thirimbu Mwangi, who had been in jail since 2003, at the Supreme Court on December 14, 2017.

The full court sitting led by Chief Justice Martha Koome said there was confusion in applicability of the Muruatetu principle because convicts whose sentences were confirmed by the High Court and the Court of Appeal returned to the magistrate’s courts and had their imprisonment sentences revised.

"The magistrate’s courts have also, in some instances entertained applications for re-sentencing in murder cases, clearly without jurisdiction. Likewise, some appellants have also had their sentences revised by the magistrate’s courts without disclosing the fact that pending appeals exist in superior courts," said Justice Koome.

The directions were delivered during the inaugural sitting of Chief Justice Koome and Justice William Ouko, who joined the Supreme Court last month.

In addition, the court said there is no harmony in the revised sentences by the courts. Sentences which have been imposed after re-sentencing hearing range from commutation to the period served, probation, reductions to some specific period or the preservation of maximum sentences.

The court said in the reading of the whole judgment that brought the principle, at no point is reference made to any provision of any other statute.

The reference throughout the judgment is only made to Section 204 of the Penal Code and it is the mandatory nature of death sentence under that section that was said to deprive the “courts of their legitimate authority to exercise discretion not to impose the death sentence in appropriate cases”.

What next?

The judges said the Muruatetu case cannot directly be applicable to capital offences such as treason, robbery with violence and attempted robbery with violence.

"To clear the confusion that exists with regard to the mandatory death sentence in offences other than murder, we direct, in respect of other capital offences, that a challenge on the constitutional validity of the mandatory death penalty in such cases should be properly filed, presented, and fully argued before the High Court, and escalated to the Court of Appeal, if necessary, at which a similar outcome as that in this case may be reached.”

Death row convicts Francis Karioko Muruatetu and Wilson Thirimbu Mwangi, jailed since 2003, leave the Supreme Court on December 14, 2017.

In the new guidelines, the court directed that offenders who have been subject to the mandatory death penalty, and desire to be heard, be entitled to re-sentencing hearings.

The court also directed revision of the Judiciary’s sentencing policy guidelines.

Where an appeal is pending before the Court of Appeal, they said the High Court will entertain an application for re-sentencing upon being satisfied that the appeal has been withdrawn.

The other guideline is that an application for re-sentencing arising from a trial before the High Court can only be entertained by the High Court, which has authority to do so, not the subordinate court.

Key factors

In re-hearing sentences for the charge of murder, some of the aggravating and mitigating factors that will be guiding courts include the age of the offender, being a first offender, whether the offender pleaded guilty, the character and record of the offender and commission of the offence in response to gender-based violence.

Other factors to be considered include the manner in which the offence was committed on the victim, the physical and psychological effect of the offence on the victim’s family, remorsefulness of the offender and the possibility of reform and social re-adaptation of the offender.

The guidelines will be followed by the High Court and the Court of Appeal in ongoing murder trials and appeals.

They will also apply to sentences imposed under Section 204 of the Penal Code on punishment of murder before the decision in Muruatetu. Section 204 provides that 'any person convicted of murder shall be sentenced to death'.