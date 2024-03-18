Murkomen sues Cherargei over bribery claims of Chinese contractors

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has sued Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei for defamation over bribery allegations involving Chinese contractors.

In the lawsuit dated March 8 and filed before the High court in Milimani, CS Murkomen seeks damages for defamation and demands a public apology from Mr Cherargei in prominent national newspapers.

The allegations stem from statements made by Senator Cherargei on November 24 last year, accusing Murkomen of accepting $100,000 (approximately Sh13.4 million) from a Chinese contractor, China Wu Yi, in exchange for a tender award.

Murkomen asserts that these statements, captured in a video clip, have damaged his reputation and imply that he is unfit for public office, lacks integrity, and is corrupt.

“The plaintiff avers that the words in their natural and ordinary sense are defamatory of the plaintiff as they tend to lower the plaintiff’s reputation in the estimation of ordinary, just and right thinking members of the society,” stated Mr Murkomen in his application.

The former Elgeyo Marakwet senator refutes the accusations, stating that they are false and have caused harm to his character and professional standing.

Mr Cherargei alleged during a Senate session that Murkomen had already received half of the bribe, totaling over Sh7.6 million, as a deposit. He suggested that this bribery influenced Murkomen's defense of awarding contracts to Chinese firms over local contractors.

Murkomen contends that despite his efforts to resolve the matter amicably, Cherargei refused to retract his statements or take responsibility, prompting him to pursue legal action. ​

“Upon being served with the demand letter, the defendant called yet another press conference where he insisted to continue with the fight,” read part of the application.



