Murkomen fires half of KPA board, appoints new members





Just days after Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revoked the appointment of Gen (Rtd) Joseph Kibwana as the chair of the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board replacing him with former Kinango Member of Parliament Benjamin Tayari the axe has now fallen on the board members.

On Friday, Murkomen, revoked the appointment of five members and replaced them with new appointments.

“This appointment revokes the previous appointments of Lydia Yator, Stephen Gichuhi Gichohi, Conrad Thorpe, Farida Abdalla Sud, and Nilfat Kassim Ali,” read the Gazette notice dated January 20, 2023.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 4 (f) of the Kenya Ports Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport appoints—Musa Osman, Emmanuel Kibet, Consolata Lusweti, Lucas Maitha and Caroline Njoki Maina to be members of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Ports Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from 23rd January, 2023. The appointment* of Lydia Yator, Stephen Gichuhi Gichohi, Conrad Thorpe, Farida Abdalla Sud, and Nilfat Kassim Ali is revoked.”

In the same Gazette notice, the Cabinet Secretary for Health, Susan Wafula, has revoked the appointments of Paul Magutu Njaria, Dorcas Wanjiru Ngechu, John Munguti Kisengi, Miriam Wairimu Ndirangu, Stephens Ogutu Oyaya, and Diana Marion as members of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. This revocation will take effect from January 20, 2023.

Additionally, Charles Githinji has been chosen to lead the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. James Mandere Rogers Atebe’s prior appointment is cancelled as a result of this appointment. Githinji will serve for three years.

“I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint Charles Githinji (DR.) to be the Chairperson of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board. The appointment of James Mandere Rogers Atebe (Dr.) is revoked,” reads the notice.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is the Drug Regulatory Authority established under the Pharmacy and Poisons Act, Chapter 244 of the Laws of Kenya.

The Board regulates the Practice of Pharmacy and the Manufacture and Trade of drugs and poisons.

Sophy Nekoye Waliaula has been appointed as the Youth Advisory Board’s Non-Executive Chairperson.

Fatma Bakari Barayan has been appointed as the Youth Enterprise Development Fund Board’s Non-Executive Chairperson while Phillip Mong’ony has been named Chair of the State Corporations Advisory Committee.

In addition, Surum Ipato Korema has been named the chair of the Anti-Female Genital Mutilation Board by President Ruto in an effort to address the problem of female genital mutilation in Kenya. Agnes Mantaine Pareiyo’s appointment is revoked by the six-year appointment, which will begin on January 20, 2023.