Murder-suicide businessman Jonathan Mukundi buried

By  Mercy Chelangat

What you need to know:

  • Deceased eulogised as a jovial, generous, reliable, caring and fun loving man.
  • Mukundi’s partner, Philomena Njeri, was buried on Wednesday in Kianjege village, Kirinyaga County. 

Jonathan Mukundi Gacunga, the businessman who shot his partner before shooting himself in Kiambu County on August 3, was buried on Thursday at his ancestral home in Kanyoni, Gatundu North.

