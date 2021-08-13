Murder-suicide businessman Jonathan Mukundi buried

Jonathan Mukundi Gacunga, the businessman who shot his partner before shooting himself in Kiambu County on August 3, was buried on Thursday at his ancestral home in Kanyoni, Gatundu North.

In a funeral attended by many, the road leading to the home of the deceased was lined by more than 100 top-of-the range vehicles, the owners there to pay their last respects to their friend and relative.

The eulogy painted Mukundi as a man who relished good things in life, and one who was famous for house parties and going to great lengths to ensure the comfort of his guests.

Jonathan Mukundi Gachunga (right) and his wife Philomena Njeri. They were found dead at their home in Kiambu Town in an apparent murder-suicide. Photo credit: Pool

“Mukundi was generous, reliable and caring, always ready to lend a hand when called upon,” read his eulogy.

Family members remembered him as a jovial, fun loving man, who radiated confidence, optimism and positivity, contrary to the perception that accompanied the end of his life.

His friends, who fondly referred to him as “bazu” a Sheng word for boss, said that in Mukundi’s life, nothing ever seemed too big for him to achieve, or bother about.

Mourners at the burial ceremony of the late Jonathan Mukundi Gacunga at his home in Kanyoyi, Gatundu North Constituency on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

“We were inseparable and did almost everything that teenagers and young adults do together, and getting into trouble for it. He had a way of making life look easy, almost effortless,” said his friend only referred to as Joe in the eulogy.

In the same eulogy, Mukundi’s age mate and relative identified only as Nyambuu, said he had a great sense of humour, and would laugh at his own jokes.

“The last time I got to hang out with him was in April this year, and we thought the curfew would hamper our meeting. Unbeknownst to me, that would be the last time that I would see him. I am glad that I shared with him about how proud I was of him for his achievements,” said Nyambuu.

Mukundi was recognised as an astute businessman with vast interests in real estate and the automotive industry. His business drive, the family noted, began when Mukundi first ventured into matatu business in 1999.

He operated a matatu christened ‘Nameless’ that plied route 100 from Kiambu to Nairobi. Six years later, Mukundi was introduced to the insurance salvage purchasing business by his uncle, Mr Josephat Mukundi.

Kiambu Town MP Jude Njomo makes his remarks during the burial of the late Jonathan Mukundi Gacunga at his home in Kanyoyi, Gatundu North Constituency on August 12, 2021. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

Born on March 14, 1977, Mukundi was the second-born in his family, and had two siblings. He went to Ruiru High School.

However, even as the friends celebrated Mukundi’s 44 years on earth, the Catholic Mass at his burial was bereft of consecration.

Mr Jude Njomo, the MP for Kiambu Town, urged men to speak up about their challenges and seek help.

“Our women have chama meetings with their friends where they offload their pains and seek guidance. We also need to have one, where we can meet and share the challenges we are facing at home, business and work,” he stated.

Mukundi’s partner, Philomena Njeri, was buried on Wednesday at her father’s home in Kianjege village, Kirinyaga County.