Munya’s ministry apologises for tweet bashing Uhuru

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock Fisheries and Cooperatives has apologised for a controversial tweet that was posted on its official Twitter account.

The handle @KilimoKe, shared two controversial tweets on April Fools’ Day under the hashtag #Uhuruamalizeande and #unlockthecountry, which were bashing the government.

While issuing the apology, the ministry claimed the account was temporarily hijacked.

The Ministry of Agriculture Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives apologises for controversial tweets sent out from this account twenty minutes ago, which was temporarily hijacked.



Necessary security measures have been put in place to safeguard the account.



Asanteni. — Ministry of Agriculture (@kilimoKE) April 1, 2021

The Ministry of Agriculture further indicated that the necessary security measures had been instituted to safeguard its official social media handle.

This isn’t the first time a State agency has found itself in hot water over a social media gaffe. In December last year, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) came under fire after publishing an erroneous tweet.

While announcing the launch of signatures backing proposed changes to the Constitution, it used the phrase ‘burning bridges initiative’ instead of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“Happening now: The launch of the Burning Bridges Initiative Supporters Verification Exercise at the Bomas of Kenya,” the tweet read.

While apologising for the post, IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said that the error did not in any way reflect the position of the electoral body or its staff.

“Earlier today, the Commission posted a tweet on the launch of the Verification of BBI supporters.