Munya: Crackdown on millers hoarding unga to begin tomorrow

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya has issued a stern warning to millers whom he accuses of hoarding maize flour.

The CS, speaking in Nandi Hills where he accompanied Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and running mate, Martha Karua, said Kenyans are still suffering with the high cost of maize flour because after government announced the subsidy, some millers decided to hide the important product.

He said the government has started trailing those who are hoarding the maize flour and from tomorrow, many will be arrested and arraigned in court.

“We reduced the prices for maize flour. Unfortunately, some millers have decided to hide them. As we speak now, the government is assessing where they are hiding this important product. We are going to take action against them. From tomorrow, Kenyans will see what is going on,” said Mr Munya.

Unga subsidy

Recently, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration announced that it will use Sh8 billion under a stimulus package to reduce unga (maize flour) prices up to a half, in efforts to cushion Kenyans from the soaring food prices.

The subsidy package suspends the Railway Development Levy and Import Declaration Fee charged on imported maize to Kenya, and subsidizes the retail price of maize flour by Sh105 ($0.89) for every 2-kilogram pack.

“This is meant to lower the cost of living for the vulnerable households as we look for a sustainable solution to the recurrent rising price of unga every election,” President Kenyatta said, while addressing the country recently.

Cost of living

The cost of living has been soaring in Kenya, with the monthly inflation rates hitting 7.9 percent in June, the highest yet in over five years, mainly pushed by the rising food prices.

According to President Kenyatta, the specific problem of maize crisis has been recurring every election year since 2013, and intensifies in the lead-up to the General Elections, an issue that is used by political contenders to discredit the regime.

“It is shocking to politicize the misery of the vulnerable. But it is more distasteful to gain political capital out of the sufferings of the vulnerable without offering solutions,” he said.

Currently, maize flour is not available in many shops and supermarkets casting doubts on what President Kenyatta promised about the product recently.