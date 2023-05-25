Mungiki ex-leader Maina Njenga released, charged with 12 offences
Former Mungiki sect leader Maina Njenga has been released after a full day in police custody.
Mr Njenga said Thursday tha he was first taken to the headquarters of the General Service Unit (GSU), then to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and later driven to Naivasha, Nakuru County, before being released.
He has been charged with 12 offences, including being a member of an organised criminal gang, and six charges of engaging in organised criminal activities.
The other charges include being in possession of firearms, ammunition, imitations of firearms, government stores and psychotropic substances.
On Monday, DCI detectives in Nakuru County were hunting down Mr Njenga for questioning over the alleged recovery of two firearms and rolls of bhang at his home in Wanyororo.
The detectives deployed a special team of detectives to find the politician, whom they said had gone into hiding.
“The former Mungiki leader is wanted for questioning over the recovery of bhang and firearms at a home linked to him. Any information on the whereabouts of the ex-Mungiki leader, who has since gone into hiding, may be volunteered to the DCI," a statement said.
According to the sleuths, during the raid conducted at the politician's home last week, eight suspects aged between 37 and 54 were arrested.
Police say they also found three rounds of 9mm blank ammunition hidden in one of the rooms at the residence.