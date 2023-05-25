Mungiki ex-leader Maina Njenga released, charged with 12 offences

Former Mungiki sect leader Maina Njenga has been released after a full day in police custody.

Mr Njenga said Thursday tha he was first taken to the headquarters of the General Service Unit (GSU), then to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), and later driven to Naivasha, Nakuru County, before being released.

He has been charged with 12 offences, including being a member of an organised criminal gang, and six charges of engaging in organised criminal activities.

The other charges include being in possession of firearms, ammunition, imitations of firearms, government stores and psychotropic substances.

Former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga interacts with some of his supporters after a press briefing at the Convent Hotel in Lavington, Nairobi, on May 25, 2023. Photo credit: Wilfred Nyangaresi | Nation Media Group

On Monday, DCI detectives in Nakuru County were hunting down Mr Njenga for questioning over the alleged recovery of two firearms and rolls of bhang at his home in Wanyororo.

The detectives deployed a special team of detectives to find the politician, whom they said had gone into hiding.

“The former Mungiki leader is wanted for questioning over the recovery of bhang and firearms at a home linked to him. Any information on the whereabouts of the ex-Mungiki leader, who has since gone into hiding, may be volunteered to the DCI," a statement said.

Police clash with Maina Njenga supporters at DCI headquarters

According to the sleuths, during the raid conducted at the politician's home last week, eight suspects aged between 37 and 54 were arrested.