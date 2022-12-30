Mulot SIM swap scam suspect David Mutai arrested in Kericho

Wanted Mulot SIM swap fraud suspect David Mutai, alias Hillary Langat Matindwet, has been arrested.

Police reports indicate that Mutai was arrested outside a bank in Kericho town on Friday morning after members of the public spotted him.

He was taken to the local Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices after a tip-off from members of the public.

He is expected to be transferred to Nairobi.

The DCI said that the suspect, who was at large then, has several cases and pending warrants of arrest issued against him.

On Wednesday, police launched a manhunt for Mutai who is suspected to be involved in mobile money transfer fraud in Bomet and Narok counties.

He is suspected to be one of the leaders of the infamous Mulot Sim swap syndicate operating along the border of the two counties.

Mutai is alleged to have siphoned Sh941,000 from a bank account belonging to a Member of Parliament, who had travelled out of the country, between December 2 and 3 this year.

In a post on social media, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department (DCI) describes him “as a dangerous criminal who has previously served time in prison and has several cases and warrants of arrests hanging around his neck.”

“Following the incident reported by the legislator, one of Mutai’s lieutenants Justus Rono, 28, was tracked down by detectives and arrested in the fraudsters paradise of Mulot, a dusty town shared between Bomet and Narok counties,” said the DCI.

“Rono, who disguises himself as a boda boda rider is one of the main suspect’s trusted allies, who ferries him on his bike discreetly to avoid detection from our hawk-eyed sleuths. Images of Rono showing off wads of cash following some of the successful operations that they have conducted, were also obtained by the detectives,” said the DCI.

According to the investigative agency, a second suspect identified as Kevin Kiplagat was apprehended early this week at Sigor market Bomet County.

David Mutai alias Hillary Langat Matindwet, the alleged mastermind of the infamous Mulot SIM swap syndicate. Photo credit: Pool

“The fraudsters who have also perfected the act of impersonating senior government officials recently obtained an unspecified amount of money from unsuspecting members of the public, after posing as a senior state official who would influence employment and business opportunities at a fee,” said the DCI.

The DCI said the suspects collude with employees of various banks to access details of accounts of targeted individuals, after which they call them pretending to be customer care agents and request for PIN numbers and their last transactions.