Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Shocking testimony that nailed quack doctor Mugo

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

A confrontation with a terrified patient seeking abortion and openly taking drugs before her were the rogue actions that helped send bogus doctor Mugo wa Wairimu to prison.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Explainer: Why the US vote count is so slow

  2. Uhuru ban on political gatherings hits Luo-Kikuyu elders’ event

  3. Covid-19: Virus infections rise in schools triggers fears

  4. Covid law-breakers to face stiffer penalties

  5. Fact Check: Trump claims election rigged

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.