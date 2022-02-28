Mudavadi's party hits back at Rigathi over running mate comment

Amani National Congress (ANC) party has hit back at Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua over his remarks on Kenya Kwanza coalition’s running mate position, saying he has no authority to speak for the alliance.

In a terse statement by ANC Secretary-General Simon Gikuru, the Musalia Mudavi-led party termed Mr Gachagua’s statement as “premature, untimely and unwarranted”.

Mr Gikuru faulted the lawmaker for his sentiments reminding him that the coalition has not decided on its presidential and running mate candidates. It added that decision will be taken by the three principals Deputy President William Ruto, Mr Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula.

“Kenya Kwanza Coalition has not decided on its presidential and running mate candidates. This will happen and be unveiled at an appropriate time by our principals Musalia Mudavadi, Dr. William Ruto and Moses Wetangula,” said Mr Gikuru.

“In this regard, Hon. Rigathi Gachagua has no authority to speak for Kenya Kwanza on the matter hence his sentiments are premature, untimely and unwarranted,” he added.

The hard-hitting statement by ANC came hot in the heels of comments by the Mathira MP where he said Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetang’ula were told by DP Ruto-led United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that the running mate position has been reserved for Mt Kenya and that it was off the table of any negotiations.

“As far as I am concerned Ruto is the presidential candidate, and the running mate will come from the Mountain at an appropriate time. Mr Mudavadi’s position is subject to discussion. He would not be the running mate and that I can confirm,” said Mr Gachagua.

The legislator revealed that discussions within UDA had settled matters on the running mate position and that it is no longer a subject of discussion.

“When they (ANC and Ford Kenya) came for discussion, we had had many discussions, and we were forthright with them because we are honest people,” he said.

“They were told already we have had our own discussions and we have agreed that the running mate is for the Mountain and so as you come, it is good that you know.”

However, ANC castigated the lawmaker for going against Kenya Kwanza coalition’s spirit of “putting our country together and erase ethnic animosity through mature politics devoid of toxic divisive narratives”.