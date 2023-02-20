Muchelule tribunal wraps up hearings, to advise Ruto on Masit's fate

The tribunal probing the conduct of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners has concluded its hearings and retreated to make recommendations on the matter.

The recommendations will be contained in a report that will be submitted to President William Ruto for action, Justice Aggrey Muchelule said at the end of the hearings on Monday when Commissioner Irene Masit took to the stand to defend herself through lawyer Donald Kipkorir.

"We will retire as members of this tribunal to consider the evidence, submissions, law and the Constitution. The law says that we will report to the appointing authority and we are not required to come back and give you that report," said Justice Mchelule.

Ms Masit did not present any witness in her submissions and maintained her innocence during the proceedings.

The tribunal concluded the hearing of witness testimonies on January 23 after former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati testified against Ms Masit. He had narrated how Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju offered to bribe IEBC commissioners to block President William Ruto’s victory.

Ms Masit's former colleagues -- Vice chairperson Juliana Cherera, commissioners Justus Nyang'aya and Francis Wanderi -- resigned from their posts, ending the need for them to face the tribunal formed by President Ruto in December last year.