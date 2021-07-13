Governor Anne Waiguru
Mt Kenya women throw hats in ring in tight race for governors’ positions

By  Mwangi Muiruri

What you need to know:

  • Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and the late Joyce Laboso (Bomet) are the only women who elected governors in 2017.
  • In Kirinyaga, Governor Waiguru will yet again face off with Narc-Kenya party leader Martha Karua.

At least seven women in Mt Kenya region have declared their interest to run for governor in the 2022 General Election.

