Daniel Yumbya and Mercy Mwangangi
Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group 

MPs warn hospitals against detaining bodies over bills

By  Samwel Owino

What you need to know:

  • Legislators says most hospitals are only interested in making profits, and in most cases, levy unnecessary charges.
  • Council’s CEO Daniel Yumbya said there was need for provision of a fund from the exchequer to assist those who cannot pay hospital bills.


Members of Parliament have clashed with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council over detention of bodies by hospitals due to failure by their families to pay bills.

