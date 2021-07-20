Uhuru Kenyatta
MPs want Sh500 million Uhuru kitty for artists

  • MPs said musicians in their respective constituencies have been asking them about the money issued by the President.
  • Mandera East MP Adan Haji said that in his constituency, no artists benefited from the Sh100 million.

Lawmakers have questioned how a Sh100 million stimulus package given out by President Kenyatta to cushion artists against the effects of Covid-19 was used, saying a majority of artists, actors and musicians in their constituencies did not receive anything.

